Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday hit out at the opposition over the claims that the state government is closing down many schools, saying this was baseless and bereft of any truth.

The Congress had alleged recently that the Haryana government is closing down schools and abolishing thousands of posts of teacher to hand over education to private hands.

Also Read | India’s First Indigenously-Built Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant to Be Commissioned on September 2.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Khattar said 120 government schools have been merged but no school has been closed down.

The chief minister said after this the number of senior secondary schools is 2,304, high schools 1,027, middle schools 2,122 and primary schools 4,184.

Also Read | Pegasus Row: 5 Out of 29 Mobiles Examined Infected With Malware, No Conclusive Proof of Israeli Spyware, Says Supreme Court Panel.

“Previous governments did politics in the name of schools. During their tenure, they used to run more than one school in a single building. Just to create posts, four different heads were appointed for these schools running in a single building. We have merged such schools which are now run by a single head only,” he said.

Khattar said the enrolment of students in government schools is constantly increasing.

Khattar also said the state is in process of recruiting 11,000 teachers.

In the last eight years, 8,600 PGTs and TGTs have been recruited, he told reporters.

The chief minister said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, online transfer of teachers was halted. During this many teachers retired and many got promoted.

"Now, the state government has again started the transfer drive and I would like to share that more than 90 per cent of teachers are satisfied with the online transfer drive," he said.

"When the work of the teacher's transfer policy halted in some schools, the number of teachers decreased as compared to the student strength while in some schools the number of teachers was in excess compared to the student strength. Hence rationalisation of teachers as per teacher student ratio became mandatory," he said.

“When we started the online transfer process again this year, we found that there were 117 government secondary schools that had no teachers and more than 2,000 PGTs were employed in such high schools where classes 9 and 10 had only one or two sections. Therefore, it was decided to rationalise the teachers according to the workload,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)