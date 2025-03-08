New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendraa Sachdeva congratulated Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on announcing the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, and also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly "betraying Punjab's sisters."

While talking to ANI, the Delhi BJP president urged AAP leader and Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Atishi to focus on women's welfare schemes in Punjab.

Also Read | Gang Rape of Israeli Tourist and Homestay Owner: Karnataka Govt Committed to Ensuring Safety, Says CM Siddaramaiah.

"Rs 5100 crores has been sanctioned for 1 year (Delhi's Mahila Samridhi Yojana) but Atishi should also write about the betrayal they have done to the sisters of Punjab," Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva was referencing the Punjab government's promise of giving Rs 1000 per month to the women of the state.

Also Read | Punjab Building Collapse: Multi-Storey Building of Textile Factory Collapses in Ludhiana, 6 Trapped, Rescue Operation On (Watch Video).

Virendraa Sachdeva also congratulated Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for fulfilling the party's promise of helping the women of Delhi.

"Mahila Samridhi Yojana was our promise to the sisters of Delhi in our Sankalp Patra. I congratulate the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta that she has approved it in the cabinet and very soon the poor women of Delhi will start receiving these Rs 2500." the Delhi BJP president told ANI.

With the approval of 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana,' the Delhi government has formed a committee of three ministers to decide on the criteria of beneficiaries who would be receiving Rs 2,500 per month, Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Saturday.

A committee of Delhi ministers Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood and Pravesh Verma has been formed, according to the minister.

Sirsa also mentioned that there will be an online portal opened soon for people to register and awail the welfare scheme to women.

"It has been approved and soon its portal will be activated and women will be able to apply on it. Information about its criteria and all things will be given. A committee of 3 ministers - Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood and Pravesh Verma has been formed to decide the criteria and other things of this scheme. I congratulate everyone," Sirsa told reporters.

Meanwhile in Bihar, union minister Giriraj Singh lauded the BJP for fulfilling their poll promise of giving cash transfers to women.

"The BJP has fulfilled the promise it made to the women of Delhi. In Begusarai, we organised an event on the occasion of International Women's Day, in which women representing various fields participated. They have set a very unique example," the union minister said.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, while mentioning that a provision of Rs 5,100 crore has been made in the budget, said, "Today is Women's Day. We had our cabinet meeting today, and our cabinet has approved the scheme - the promise that we made during the Delhi elections to provide Rs 2500 to the women. We made a provision of Rs 5100 crores in the Delhi budget for the implementation of the scheme. We have formed the committee, which will be led by me and the registration for the scheme will begin soon - a portal will be launched soon."

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly is going to start from March 24, where the BJP will present their first budget after coming to power in the national capital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)