New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Atishi on Wednesday slammed the BJP and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's government over viral videos showing large crowds at liquor stores due to the 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' offer, questioning if they were attempting to turn people in adjoining states into alcoholics.

Speaking to reporters, Atishi said, "In various states of BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, be it Noida or Meerut or Muzaffarnagar, there are viral videos on social media that show a huge crowd at liquor stores, there is utter chaos, and stampedes are occurring. Why? Under Buy 1 Get 1 free, Yogi ji's government is providing one bottle of liquor free on the purchase of one bottle. We saw the videos on social media that people are falling on each other to enter shops."

"I would like to ask the BJP whether it wants to make people of UP and people in adjoining states alcoholics. I would like to ask the central leadership of the BJP whether Yogi ji is implementing 'Buy 1 Get 1 free' with your approval..." the Delhi Assembly LoP added.

She further questioned whether the BJP would take to the streets to oppose the situation.

Atishi also alleged whether the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) would conduct a raid. "If this is not happening with your approval, will the BJP protest against it? The BJP had said that 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' means corruption, that it indicates a major scam. So, when will there be a CBI-ED raid at Yogi ji's office?" Atishi questioned. (ANI)

