Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): An Automated teller machine (ATM) of a bank caught fire and burnt to ashes in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, officials said.

After receiving word of the blaze, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire, they said, adding "No casualties have been reported."

According to officials, a short circuit may have led to the fire.

"A thorough investigation will be conducted on this incident after which the damage value can be confirmed," officials added.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, at least 40 boats were gutted after a major fire broke out in a fibre boat manufacturing factory in the Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the fire, officials said.

A fire department official said, "After getting information, we rushed to the spot and launched an operation to douse the fire. Around 40 boats were gutted in the fire," he said. (ANI)

