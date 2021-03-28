Mangaluru, Mar 28 (PTI): Youth Congress leader Mithun Rai on Sunday alleged an attempt was being made with the help of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) toblameKPCC chief D K Shivakumar in the purported sleaze video row involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

The SIT is probing into alleged sex scandal case.

Addressing reporters at the Congress office here, Rai said the attempt was being made in the backdrop of the upcoming by-elections in the state. He alleged that the press meet held by the family of thevictimin the casewas sponsored by the SIT. The victim's statement was more important than that of her family, and that the accusedJarkiholi was trying to destroy evidence, Rai said. Instead of arresting the accused, the SIT officers were hatching a plan to twist the case, he alleged. The family of the victim has issued statements at the behest of the SIT, Rai said. He further said the Congresswould continue its fight till Jarkiholi was arrested in the case.

