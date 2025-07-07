New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Mumbai's Bandra Police has arrested a man from Delhi for allegedly attempting to activate a new SIM card using the mobile number of late Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former MLA Baba Siddique, who was recently murdered in October 2024.

The accused, a resident of Delhi's Burari area, has previous cases of cybercrime registered against him. He is accused of trying to activate Baba Siddique's mobile number on a different SIM card with the intent to commit fraud.

Also Read | TMC MLA Humayun Kabir Caught on Camera Assaulting Senior West Bengal Government Officer, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Shares Video, Demanding Action.

There are already two cases registered against the accused in Mumbai.

Following Baba Siddique's death, his family kept his mobile number active as it was linked to his ongoing business operations. On June 24, an email was received in the name of Baba Siddique's wife, Shahzeen Siddique, seeking information related to the official ownership and authorisation of the mobile number. The email was accompanied by documents including Shahzeen Siddique's Aadhaar card, PAN card, GST number, and the letterhead of the family's company.

Also Read | What Has Tahawwur Rana Confessed About His and Pakistan Army's Role in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks?.

The accused allegedly planned to use these forged documents to activate the number on another SIM card and execute fraudulent activities. However, the concerned telecom company alerted the family via email after receiving the suspicious application. Baba Siddique's daughter, Dr. Arshia, was also copied in the communication, which raised the family's suspicion about the chances of fraud.

Subsequently, a complaint was filed at the Bandra Police Station. An FIR has been registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 319(2) (cheating), Section 62 (attempt to commit a cognizable offence), Section 335 (forgery of documents), Sections 336(2) and 336(3) (forgery of records), and Section 340(2) (misrepresentation of electronic records as genuine).

The accused, identified as Vivek Sabharwal, was arrested by the Mumbai Police from Delhi. Preliminary investigations suggest that the case is linked to a cyber fraud group. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)