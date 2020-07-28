Jaipur, Jul 28 (PTI) Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma on Tuesday moved the Rajasthan High Court for quashing of an FIR lodged against him after the surfacing of some audio tapes in one of which he is allegedly heard talking to a Union minister for toppling the Gehlot government through horse-trading.

Also Read | Birds of a Feather Actress Linda Robson Reveals She Was Once Mugged Over a Designer Bag Filled With Dog Poop.

The MLA, who is in Sachin Pilot camp, moved the court, alternatively demanding the transfer of the investigation into the case to the National Investigation Agency from the Special Operation Group of the Rajasthan police.

Also Read | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Launches Web Portal to Facilitate Plasma Donation : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

The SOG had registered the FIR against Sharma on July 17 charges of sedition (124 A) and criminal conspiracy (120 B) under the Indian Penal Code.

The case had been registered on a complaint by Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi after surfacing of three audio tapes in one of which Sharma is allegedly talking to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for toppling the Ashok Gehlot government through horse-trading.

In another tape, he is allegedly heard talking to one Sanjay Jain over the same issue.

Sharma pleaded to the court to quash the FIR terming the case against him as politically motivated.

Alternatively, he demanded transfer of the investigation into the case to the NIA arguing that he does not fair probe into the case by the state investigative agency as the Rajasthan chief minister has given public statements against him.

The SOG has already arrested Sanjay Jain, who was allegedly acting as a middle man and issued notice to Shekhawat.

Congress has alleged that Sanjay Jain is a BJP leader while the saffron party has rejected the allegation saying he has no connection with it.

A team of SOG is looking for Bhanwarlal Sharma who along with another MLA Vishvendra Singh has been suspended from the Congress party's membership for alleged involvement in the conspiracy to topple the government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)