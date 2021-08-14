New Delhi, August 14: A day before Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' in memory of those who had lost their lives due to "mindless hate and violence".

The Prime Minister's announcement comes a day before India observes its 75th Independence Day.

"Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," the Prime Minister said. Partition Horrors Remembrance Day To Be Observed on August 14 To Strengthen Spirit of Oneness and Social Harmony, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment," PM Modi said in a subsequent tweet.

