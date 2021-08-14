Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that commemorating the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day will keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and to strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony & human empowerment.

May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2021

