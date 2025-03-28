Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): The Auraiya police arrested two more accused in the Dilip Yadav murder case on Thursday. The two accused got injured after they were hit on legs in counter firing by the police officials and have been admitted to the hospital for further treatment, as per police officials.

According to Auraiya SP Abhijeet R Shankar, at around 11:30 pm on Thursday, the police were checking a suspected vehicle, during which two people on a motorcycle turned their vehicle and tried to escape from the police. While the accused opened fire on the police officials, in counterfiring, both the accused got injured and have been admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

"On the night of March 27 at 11:30 pm, the Sahar police station force was checking the suspected vehicle person at Shahbazpur Bamba. Instead of checking, two men came in a motorcycle and immediately after seeing the police force, they turned the car and tried to escape. While turning, they slipped into the mud and after seeing this, when the police force moved forward, they fired several rounds from the 'tamancha' taken against the police force", Auraiya SP Abhijeet R Shankar said.

"To save their lives in a learned manner, the police force also retaliated. In this retaliation, both the accused were shot in the leg. The accused who were shot in the leg have been identified as rare Yadav son Ashok Kumar and Shivam Yadav son Chhotelal. A reward of twenty-five thousand has also been declared against both the accused, and the case written in Sahar police station is being wanted in forty-four to twenty-five, which is related to the murder of Dilip Yadav", he said.

"Both the accused were sent to CC Sahar for primary treatment, from where they were. He has been referred to C Chicholi Hospital for better treatment. The situation of both the accused is normal. No police personnel were injured. There is peace on the spot. Two Tamanch used by the accused, four live cartridges and three empty cartridges have been recovered from the spot", he added.

Dilip Yadav was killed by contract killers hired by his wife and her lover in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya. According to the police officials, Dilip's wife Pragati was in a relationship with his lover Anurag, who planned the whole murder on Pragati's instructions. Earlier, the police arrested one person along with his aide on Tuesday. (ANI)

