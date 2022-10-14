Aurangabad, Oct 14 (PTI) All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Friday claimed the National Highways Authority of India had given the tender of the Aurangabad-Paithan road widening work to a firm that quoted just 59 per cent of the estimated cost of Rs 490 crore.

The AIMIM LS MP from Aurangabad alleged this may lead to poor quality construction as the firm has quoted just Rs 289 crore.

