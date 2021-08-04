New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Authorised defence labs have realised NavIC enabled receiver modules for strategic applications, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

The minister said there is also an increase in the number of NavIC enabled smart mobile phone models in the Indian market.

NavIC is an indigenous satellite based navigation system.

In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Singh, who is in-charge of the Department of Space, said NavIC performance is at par with other non-Indian Global Positioning Systems and it's a strong alternative to the non-Indian GPS within the coverage area.

Singh said the usage of NavIC services has increased since its launch in the sectors like transportation and personal mobility. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has mandated fitting NavIC-based AIS-140 compliant vehicle trackers in all public and commercial vehicles, he said.

Singh said Google Maps is an application which uses location data from Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). Like any other GNSS, NavIC provides the location data to map applications like Google Maps, he said.

"NavIC civilian signals are free-to-air. Currently, the government has not taken any measure to incentivise the use of NavIC by civilians," the minister said.

In a written response to another question, he said four launches have been planned in the third and fourth quarter of 2021.

He said GSLV F10 is scheduled to launch EOS-03, an earth observation satellite, in the third quarter of 2021. PSLV-C52 is scheduled to launch EOS-04, an earth observation satellite, in the third quarter of 2021, he said.

The first developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, SSLV-D1, is scheduled to launch EOS-02, an earth observation satellite in the fourth quarter of 2021. PSLV-C53 is scheduled to launch EOS-06, an earth observation satellite in the fourth quarter of 2021, Singh said.

