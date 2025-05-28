New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The authorities have demolished a religious structure near Najafgarh drain and reclaimed government land, Delhi government sources said on Wednesday.

According to the sources, an unauthorised Muslim shrine (mazaar) constructed "illegally" on government land near the Najafgarh drain in Ranhola Village has been demolished.

Also Read | Ratlam Road Accident: 2 Bihar Police Personnel Killed, 1 Injured As Vehicle Overturns in Madhya Pradesh.

"The said structure had been in existence for over 20 years, resulting in the encroachment of approximately 192 square metres of government land," they said.

The entire encroached area has now been cleared and reclaimed, they added.

Also Read | PM Modi Sikkim Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Attend Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Statehood on May 29, Inaugurate Multiple Projects.

The demolition was undertaken in a planned and systematic manner with the necessary deployment of manpower and machinery. The operation was executed smoothly and without incident, sources added.

They said authorities have identified several such religious structures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)