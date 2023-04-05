New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Authorities have issued more than 4.73 crore challans worth Rs 7,563.60 crore for traffic violations across the country in 2022, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said authorities issued more than 4.21 crore challans worth Rs 5,318.70 crore for traffic violations across the country in 2021.

While, revenue collected by issuing challans was Rs 2,874.41 crore in 2022, the outstanding amount stood at Rs 4,654.26 crore.

To improve road safety and tighten traffic regulations such as issuance of driving licences and impose stricter penalties for violations, Parliament on August 5, 2019, had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said more than 6.11 crore vehicles (greater than or equal to 15 years) are registered in the country as on March 31, 2023.

According to the data provided by the minister, Karnataka (87,48,963) has the maximum number of registered vehicles (greater than or equal to 15 years), followed by Uttar Pradesh (74,91,584) and Delhi (57,85,609).

