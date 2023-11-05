Jammu, Nov 5 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Sunday reviewed the law and order situation in the district, an official spokesperson said.

Doda district magistrate Harvinder Singh chaired the meeting which was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police, Abdul Qayoom and other officers, he said.

Drug-related problems, smuggling of cattle, challenges posed by narco-terrorism, and frequent fire incidents in the district were among the issues discussed, he said.

It was decided in the meeting to have a joint participation of magistrates and police in mock drills to help them remain alert and ready for any type of eventuality.

Additionally, the discussions revolved around promoting communal harmony and peace, preventing illegal constructions, intensifying anti-encroachment drives and addressing issues related to illegal mining and arms licensing, the spokesperson said.

The SSP emphasised the need for strong coordination between the police and magisterial officials to combat social issues, including drug addiction and traffic management among others.

Special attention was placed on maintaining records and keeping watch on individuals with a history of troublemaking and antisocial behaviour while facilitating intelligence sharing between civil and police authorities, he said.

Singh also stressed the importance of adequate arrangements for fire safety tools during Diwali, including the deployment of State Disaster Response Force personnel and security forces.

