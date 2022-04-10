Chandigarh [India], April 10 (ANI): The auto-rickshaw and taxi union in Chandigarh has called for a strike on Tuesday to protest the rising CNG and fuel prices.

The "Cab Auto Sanyukt Morcha (CASM)" will be holding "Chakka jam" in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula on Tuesday (April 12).

The CASM has exempted emergency services from the scope of the strike.

"Prices of compressed natural gas (CNG), petrol, and diesel have been increasing continuously. Auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers will be on strike on April 12, allowing only emergency services," said a member of CASM.

He also demanded that the fuel prices be brought down.

"The price of CNG has surged from Rs 45 to Rs 82 in the tri-city. We will intensify our agitation if the government doesn't listen to our demands to lower the fuel prices," he added further.

The fuel prices in the Union Territory (UT) today remained unchanged, with petrol selling at Rs 104.74 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.83.

Since March 22, fuel prices have seen a jump of Rs 10 a litre after 14 revisions. (ANI)

