New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Auto-tipper garbage vehicles will operate even at night in areas under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi where there is a shortage of such vehicles, to ensure trash is properly collected, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Thursday.

Also, an agency will be appointed for the maintenance of MCD parks, she was quoted as saying in the statement.

The AAP-led MCD has prepared a new plan to make Delhi garbage-free. In wards where there is a shortage of garbage-lifting vehicles, auto-tippers will operate even at night. This will ensure that garbage is not lying anywhere on the ground, she said.

Also, services of the agency will be taken for pruning of trees, she added.

Oberoi said this during a meeting with the councillors of Shahdara (South) Zone at the Civic Centre here.

The councillors also informed her about the problems faced in their wards. They told the mayor that garbage remained scattered at 'dhalaos' (dump yards) in their area.

Although an assigned company is collecting garbage regularly, the garbage remains scattered due to rag-pickers. This causes a lot of trouble for local people, they said.

The mayor instructed the deputy commissioner that cemented blocks should be placed before every 'dhalaos' so that garbage does not spill out.

She said auto-tippers should operate at night in the wards where there is a need and councillors can track the movement of the GPS-equipped auto-tippers.

