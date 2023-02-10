New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) A day after a young gym trainer and a woman were found dead in west Delhi, police on Friday said the post-mortem has suggested that the woman was strangulated.

According to police, the post-mortem was conducted on Friday at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and later the bodies were handed over to their family members.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman on NPAs: Rs 10.09 Lakh Crore Loans Written Off by Banks in Last Five Years, Not Waived Off.

Two people were found dead in an apartment building in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Thursday afternoon. They were identified as Vijay Kumar (28) and Anchal (25).

The investigation so far has revealed that both the persons got married in May 2019 in an Arya Samaj mandir.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh, Self-Styled Sikh Preacher, Ties Knot With UK-Based NRI Kirandeep Kaur in Amritsar.

The autopsy has preliminarily suggested that the woman was strangulated. It is being suspected that Vijay first strangulated Anchal and later hanged himself. However, further investigation is being conducted, police said.

The woman was studying international business management in Canada and she had gone there in 2021, police said.

The families of the deceased had no idea about their marriage, they said.

Police are trying to find out what led to the incident. The neighbours also heard no noise from their house. There were no signs of fight between the persons found inside the room as well, police said.

The neighbours where Vijay, who was a gym trainer, was living said he had shifted to the house on February 2 and they had no interaction with him.

The police received information regarding the incident on the second floor of a building in Ramesh Nagar at 3.31 pm. When they reached the spot, they found Vijay hanging from a ceiling fan while Anchal was found dead on the bed.

They were residents of Patel Nagar and Anand Parbat and had known each other for years.

Prima facie, a case of murder is being registered at Kirti Nagar police station. CCTV footage, call records details and autopsy reports will be analysed, police had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)