Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 13 (ANI): Authorities on Friday issued an avalanche warning in 10 districts of Jammu & Kashmir in the next 24 hours.

According to Jammu & Kashmir State Disaster Management (JKSDM), a High danger level avalanche warning above 200 metres has been issued for Bandipora and Kupwara districts for the next 24 hours.

A medium danger level avalanche will likely occur above 2,000 metres over Baramulla and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours while a low-danger level avalanche is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Doda, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Poonch and Ramban districts in the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas, said the release.

On Thursday, an avalanche struck Baltal along the Zojila pass in the Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

