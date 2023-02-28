New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The average maximum temperature in Delhi for the month of February this year has been pegged at 27.7 degrees Celsius, the third highest in the last 63 years, according to data shared by officials on Tuesday.

The city registered a high of 32.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, at the Safdarjung observatory, the national capital's primary weather station. It was seven notches above normal.

According to data shared by officials, the city had registered an average maximum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius in February at Safdarjung station in 1960. The corresponding figure in 2006 stood at 29.7 degrees Celsius and the reading for the year 2023 stands at 27.7 degrees Celsius, as per the data shared.

The national capital has seen a few spells of hot weather this February.

Delhi on February 20 had recorded the third hottest February day since 1969 with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory soaring to 33.6 degrees Celsius. The reading on Monday was nine notches above normal.

On Tuesday evening, the relative humidity was recorded at 42 per cent, according to the IMD data.

Delhi's air quality stood in the 'poor' category as the air quality index (AQI) read 222 at 7 pm. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

