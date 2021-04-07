New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Sanjeev Kumar, a Maharashtra-cadre IAS officer of the 1993 batch, took over as the chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Wednesday.

Prior to this, Kumar was working as the state commissioner (GST) in the Maharashtra government, a statement issued by the AAI said.

In his career, Kumar has served in various ministries and departments of the Maharashtra government, including the water supply and sanitation as well as the energy and industries departments.

He replaces Anuj Agarwal, who was the interim chairman of the AAI for about three months. Arvind Singh was the AAI chairman from November 6, 2019 to January 24, 2021. Singh now holds the post of Secretary, Ministry of Tourism.

Kumar holds a degree in electronics and communications engineering from the University of Roorkee (now known as IIT Roorkee). He did his M.Tech in communications engineering from IIT Kanpur. PTI DSP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)