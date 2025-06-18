New Delhi, June 18: The launch of Axiom Mission 4, the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, has been rescheduled to no earlier than Sunday, June 22. The change in the targeted launch date allows NASA to continue evaluating space station operations after recent repair work in the aft segment of the Station's Zvezda service module.

In a post on X, Axiom Space informed that the Ax-4 crew, comprising Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, as commander, ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla as pilot, and mission specialists are ESA (European Space Agency) project Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, remains in quarantine in Florida, to maintain all medical and safety protocols. Solar Storm: NOAA Warns of Possible Radio Signal Blackouts As Sun Releases Powerful X1.2-Class Solar Flare

Axiom-4 Mission Rescheduled for June 22, 2025

"The #Ax4 crew remains in quarantine in Florida to maintain all medical and safety protocols. The crew is in good health and high spirits and looks forward to launch!" Axiom posted.

The Ax-4 mission will lift off aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on Falcon 9 from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

Despite the delay, the Axiom-4 mission remains significant. The Ax-4 crew includes members from India, Poland, and Hungary, marking each nation's first mission to the space station in history and the second government-sponsored human spaceflight mission in over 40 years, according to Axiom Space. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will be India's second national astronaut to go to space since 1984. 'Starship Will Have 42 Engines': SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Confirms Major Upgrade in Its Future Starship Rocket.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is part of Axiom Space's fourth private astronaut mission (Ax-4), marking a historic moment for India's space collaboration with NASA. According to Axiom Space, the Ax-4 mission will "realise the return" to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary, marking each nation's first government-sponsored flight in more than 40 years.

