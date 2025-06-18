A powerful X1.2-class solar flare erupted from the Sun, prompting a warning from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) about possible radio signal blackouts. The intense flare, among the strongest in its category, could disrupt high-frequency (HF) communications on the sunlit side of Earth. NOAA noted that while such flares can severely degrade radio signals, this event is not expected to cause geomagnetic storms as it wasn’t accompanied by a coronal mass ejection (CME). Users relying on HF bands may face brief outages or communication loss. Solar Storm: NOAA Warns of Potential Technology Disruptions As Severe G4-Level Geomagnetic Storm Hits Earth.

X1.2 Solar Flare May Disrupt Radio Signals: NOAA

JUST IN - Large X1.2-class solar flare erupts from the Sun. pic.twitter.com/CEQulnV5yr — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 17, 2025

X-Class Flare From Sun May Hit Radio Signals

UPDATE: This event is unlikely to trigger geomagnetic storms over the next 24 to 48 hours, as the flare was not accompanied by a coronal mass ejection (CME). — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 18, 2025

Massive X1.2-Class Solar Flare Erupts From Sun

🚨BREAKING: A MASSIVE X1.2 SOLAR FLARE JUST ERUPTED This is the strongest class of solar radiation and it’s blasting Earth NOW. Expect satellite outages, radio blackouts, and potential geomagnetic storms in the next 24–48 hours. And with war tensions already spiking? One… pic.twitter.com/Wv1EiHZD8Y — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) June 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)