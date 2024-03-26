Devotees arrive at the Ram Temple in large numbers for the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla (Photo/ANI)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Devotees flocked to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in large numbers for the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla on the occasion of Holi on Monday.

The devotees celebrated 'Rangotsav' inside the Ram Mandir.

"Rangotsav at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir," the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra posted on X on Monday.

The festival of colours, 'Rangotsav' started on the first 'Rangbhari Ekadashi' after the pran pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple by applying colours to the deity in Hanumangarhi temple.

Devotees immersed themselves in Holi celebrations as they sang devotional songs and smeared each other in the colours of the festival inside the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya, the holy city of Uttar Pradesh, is witnessing a grand celebration of Holi this year, paying homage to Lord Ram.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of amity and togetherness among the people, with revellers exuding the spirit of joy and love. The entire country is undoubtedly intoxicated with the Holi spirit. (ANI)

