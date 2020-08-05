Hyderabad, Aug 5 (PTI) Finding fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram temple at Ayodhya in his official capacity, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged that he has laid the foundation not only of a temple, but also a 'Hindu Rashtra'.

Owaisi also said that the day marked the victory of "majoritarianism over liberty and equality".

"The Prime Minister of India going over there and attending this 'Bhoomi Poojan'...today is a victory of Hindutva over secularism. Today is a victory of majoritarianism over liberty and equality.

"By attending, the Prime Minister has not only laid the foundation of a Mandir, but also the foundation of a Hindu Rashtra, of making this country a theological country which goes against the basic structure of the Constitution," Owaisi alleged, talking to reporters here.

Owaisi said he and crores of Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs were all emotional because they believed in the coexistence and equality of citizenship.

He said he is emotional because a mosque stood at the site for 450 years and since BJP, RSS, VHP and the so-called secular parties" demolished it on December 6, 1992 despite assuring the Supreme Court that the Babri Masjid would not be touched on that day.

Owaisi said he is also emotional because a Muslim Khabrstan (graveyard) was at the place where Bhumi Pujan' was done today.

"I am emotional, Prime Minister, because you have completely discarded your constitutional duty of upholding the basic structure of the Constitution.

I am emotional, Prime Minister of India, because you have violated your oath that you will uphold Constitution," Owaisi said.

He also took objection to Modi equating the day with August 15 and said this is the day that the nation celbrated attaining independence through the efforts of people of different religions and also those who did not believe in one.

Drawing a parallel between India's independence movement and "centuries" of people's struggle to build the temple, Modi had said this day signifies those sacrifices and resolve as August 15 does for the India's freedom.

Owaisi said the presence of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at the event only corroborated his comments that the event was the "foundation laying of a Hindu Rashtra.

By talking about new India, Bhagwat has clearly said that Muslims and minorities and Dalits would be second class citizens in this country in the future, Owaisi alleged.

Flaying the 'shameless silence' of the 'so-called secular parties and their talk of brotherhood, Owaisi said he would like them to explain how the Bhumi Pujan event can be a symbol of brotherhood.

"I am asking these secular parties, including Congress.. how can there be brotherhood without justice?" he asked.

To a query, Owaisi said reconciliation can happen on the basis of justice.

