India News | Ayodhya Police Helps Reunite Lost Child with Family During Panchkosi Parikrama

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): The Ayodhya Police on Thursday helped to reunite a lost child with his family during the ongoing Panchkosi Parikrama in the city.

The child, identified as Vinayak, got separated from his family and was found crying by an inspector in charge of Rampath near the Udaya intersection, a police statement read.

When asked, he was not able to share his home address and his parents' contact number, police said, adding that after making him comfortable and convincing him, he disclosed his and his parent's names.

The child then disclosed his school's name (TP Convent, Ayodhya) and after contacting the school principal, the police were able to contact her parents.

The child was handed over to his mother, Vandana who was worried about her child, police said.

"I have told my children that if they get separated, they should go to the police uncle and tell him the whole story," Vandana said, thanking the Inspector-in-charge of Kotwali Nagar and all police personnel. (ANI)

