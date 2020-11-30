Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Around 51,000 earthen lamps were illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of river Saryu as devotees marked the eve of Kartik Purnima on Sunday.

"I'm very happy to be part of this event. I'm fasting and praying to Lord Rama on this occasion," said a devotee.

On the eve of Kartik Purnima, a laser show was held at Varanasi at Chet Singh Ghat of the city.

Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali and marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

The festival is linked with Prabodhini Ekadashi and it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to sleep. (ANI)

