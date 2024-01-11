Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Yajurveda verses recitation was started in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex in Ayodhya on Thursday. The verse chanting will continue for the next four days.

101 Veda Pathis have been called, and two pavilions have been constructed for the Yajurveda recitation in the Ram Mandir complex. It is a major belief that the recitation of verses of Yajurveda eliminates all the negative energies present. The recitation must be done before the beginning of all spiritual Vedic activities at any place.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth said on Thursday that 100 chartered planes will land in Ayodhya on January 22 on 'Pran Partishtha Day'.

"Around 100 chartered planes will land at the Ayodhya airport on 22nd January to attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple. This will also show us the path of checking the potential of the Ayodhya airport" said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Notably, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his first visit of the year 2024 to Ayodhya on Tuesday, directed officials to implement the 'Kumbh model of cleanliness' in Ayodhya and ensure that the 'Ramnagari' must appear as the cleanest and most beautiful city.

"Dust should not be visible on the roads, and toilets must be cleaned daily," he said. (ANI)

