New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore on Tuesday said that Ayurveda has brought a positive change in his life as he lost 20 kilos of weight after adopting Ayurveda.

In a conversation with ANI on Tuesday, the Minister of State for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said, "I adopted Ayurveda in life and reduced weight in no time. Under the supervision and guidance of doctors of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), I managed to reduce weight by losing 9 kgs in the first 13 days and then later reduced the total weight to 20 kgs."

Also Read | Pleased to Start the Season on High Note: Neeraj Chopra After Setting New National … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

In February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat programme said that in the last seven years, a lot of attention has been paid to the promotion of Ayurveda in the country.

Recalling this, the Union Minister of State thanked Prime Minister Modi for enlightening the people about the benefits of Ayurveda. "Ayurveda has brought a positive change in my life. And today, I appeal to everyone to make use of 'Yoga and Ayurveda' in their life so that their life can be better and more successful."

Also Read | Adani Group Fastest in Valuation Growth at 88%, Ambani-led Reliance Industries Up 13.4%: Report.

Kaushal Kishore said that when he was in All India Institute of Ayurveda, he saw that people from various corners of the world also come there including people from the Embassy of Cuba. The minister also highlighted that after his treatment at AIIA, his wife, son, daughter-in-law and relatives also adopted Ayurveda and got their treatment done at All India Institute of Ayurveda as well.

Minister Kaushal Kishore believes that everyone should adopt Ayurveda and Yoga in their lives. "With the whole world looking forward to celebrating International Yoga Day, I hope the whole world will adopt Ayurveda as well soon. People from all over the world are getting inspired by Ayurveda and Yoga. Another reason for emphasizing the use of Ayurveda is that it does not have any side effects and treats many diseases very easily," he said.

Dr Tanuja Nesari, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Delhi also spoke to ANI on the importance of Ayurveda.

"Ayurveda is a holistic science which helps create harmony between mind, body and soul, maintain health and can go a long way in preventing diseases including COVID-19," the senior doctor said.

"People outside India had a greater understanding of the benefits of the traditional Indian system of medicine in the conditions created by COVID-19," she said adding that Ayurveda can also help one get relieved from some of the post-COVID-19 complications.

"It promotes a healthy and happy life. It creates harmony with the outside environment and within our own self. When we say it is a holistic science, it creates harmony between mind, body and soul. So it is a science which gives us the mental, physical, spiritual and the social well-being," Dr Nesari said.

"During the pandemic, more people realised the importance of Ayurveda. It also gave a message to the world that health is something that cannot be bought just from the pharmacy at the doorstep. We have to earn it with the help of holistic science that includes a healthy lifestyle, diet, yoga, recreation, meditation and supplements made with rejuvenating herbs. Panchakarma is also useful. All this really helps us to maintain our own health and prevent diseases," the doctor said.

She said Ayurveda is useful in curing illnesses caused by a wrong lifestyle or an unbalanced diet and immunity going down.

In August 2021, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and MoS for Ayush, Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai visited the All India Institute of Ayurveda and inaugurated Multi-Purpose Yoga Hall and Mini Auditorium.

Both the Ministers highly appreciated the work done by AIIA and assured their full-fledged support for further development of the Institute to make it the world's best Ayurveda Institute. Lauding the futuristic plan of the Institute, Sarbananda Sonowal assured all help for establishing the first Bio-Bank of the world in Ayurveda at AIIA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)