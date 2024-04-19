Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 19 (ANI): Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat, Mohammad Saleem Parray filed his nomination papers on Friday. He was accompanied by DPAP chairman and former union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Azad said he had asked leaders of his party not to comment on the leaders of other parties and focus on their agenda for welfare of people.

"I respect every leader from every party be they younger or elder. I have asked my party leaders not to comment on the leaders of other parties but to focus on the agenda of our own party," Azad said.

He also lauded party nominee from the seat and expressed confidence of his victory.

He (Mohammad Saleem Parray) is an educated youth who is an elected DDC member and has studied law. "Till now he has been pleading individual cases but now he will represent the people of the state in the parliament," Azad said.

Azad said he will strive for era of peace, development and employment and his party will provide free electricity to the needy if elected to power.

DPAP announced on Wednesday that Azad will not contest the Lok Sabha elections from Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir. The party had earlier announced that he will contest from the seat.

This is the first Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370.

The elections to the five seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases.

While voting was held in Udhampur on Friday, Jammu will go to polls on April 26, Anantnag- Rajouri on May 7, Srinagar on May 13 and Baramulla on May 20.

Voting was held for 102 constituencies spread over 21 states and union territories on April 19 in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

