New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Ministry of Culture will organise commemorative exhibitions from February 22 to 28 at 75 locations portraying 75 years of India's achievements in science and technology as part of 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' event.

'Vigyan Sarvatara Pujyate' is a week-long festival of Science Communication Popularisation Extension being celebrated during Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Eve-Teasers Stabbed to Death in Shivamogga; Two Arrested.

The National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), an autonomous society under the Ministry of Culture, is a partner of the Department of Science and Technology in organising nationwide commemorative exhibitions.

NCSM forms the largest network of science centres and museums in the world under a single administrative umbrella.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Registers 182 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Lowest After January 3.

The Culture Ministry will also organize a series of lecture demonstrations under the ambit of 'Dhara – an Ode to Indian Knowledge System'.

The first event under this series is dedicated to 'India's Contribution to Mathematics through Ages'. It will cover the mathematics of the ancient period -- Geometry in Sulbasutras, Pingala's Chandas-sastra and Classical Period - Landmarks in Indian Algebra, Jyotpatti, Trigonometry in India, Indeterminate Equations in Indian Algebra and Kerala School: Madhava's Infinite Series for p, Calculus of Trigonometric Functions.

Several similar events around Economic Thought in Ancient India, metallurgy and agriculture will also be organised.

The programme will be held in various Indian languages, including Kashmiri, Dogri, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telegu, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Nepali, Maithili, and Manipur.

It would also include the screening of 75 films on scientific developments and achievements in India.

"The programme has been designed to inspire India's youth and help them navigate into building a progressive nation," the Culture Ministry said.

It has been organised at 75 locations across the country from Leh and Srinagar to Port Blair and Kavaratti Islands in the Lakshadweep from north to south and from Ahmedabad and Daman to Itanagar, Kohima, and Aizawl from west to east, apart from Delhi, it said.

The ministry added that the programme is a "wonderful example of bringing together multiple ministries, departments, regional stakeholders, and the general public under the banner of Amrit Mahotsav."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)