New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI) The ethos and spirit behind the cycle rally being conducted by the paramilitary wings like Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is part of the ongoing celebrations under the aegis of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' launched by the Central government.

The motto of the cycle rally is not only to mark the importance of the contribution of our freedom fighters but also to bring feelings of unity amongst countrymen, especially amongst the youths to make them realise the value of internal security and integrity of the country even after vast diversification in religion, culture, tradition and language.

Also Read | ICSI CS Executive Programme Result 2021 Declared at Official Website icsi.edu; Here are Steps To Check The Scores.

The rallies started on Tuesday from various locations across the country by hundreds of cyclists of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) or paramilitary forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

These rallies will terminate at Kevadiya on October 26 and 27 and will take part in the parade on the occasion of National Unity Day at Kevadiya on October 31 when National Unity Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel and to recognize the contributions of our freedom fighters in making United India.

Also Read | Surat Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Raped in Sachin GIDC, Case Registered Against Unidentified Accused.

The concept notes of the CISF and the CRPF mentions that the rally is a "small effort by our cyclist team to spread the fragrance of fraternity and also encourage carrying freedom fighters legacy for a generation".

"Aimed at being a social catalyst to carry the message of national integration throughout the length and breadth of the country, the cycle rally is a synergetic effort of endurance, toughness, skill and commitment by the officers and men of the CISF," the CISF concept note mentions.

"There is no greater religion than patriotism and the love for one's country stands tall among the highest human emotions. With this motto in focus, the aim of the rally is to make the youth of the country aware of the sacrifices made by the great freedom fighters and unsung heroes of the freedom movement."

The rally will also help in bringing a sense of service, coordination and attitude among people to carry out activities in a better way for the welfare of the country and proper growth in all fields and direction, said the note.

The note explains how the visionary thinking and ideologies of Indian freedom fighters benefitted us and how the effort with determination by the Iron Man of India persuaded over 50 princely states to accede to the independent Indian Union.

A total of around 2,045 kilometres will be covered by 15 officers and men belonging to the south sector of the CISF, which guards highly critical and sensitive installations spread across the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The rally began in Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) and culminate at Kevadia (Gujarat). The rally will pass through the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat and union territories of Pondicherry and Daman. The route undertaken has been carefully calibrated to ensure that places central to the freedom national moment are touched upon.

The rally is part of ten similar rallies conducted by the CISF in various parts of the country to focus on the importance of social cohesion, our glorious heritage and reaffirmation of all great values which India conveyed to the world during the freedom struggle.

Simultaneously, the cycling rally promotes fitness and healthy living that is also a key message by the Indian government to its citizens and the CISF, through various initiatives is consistently carrying forward the same.

Concept paper of CRPF cycle rally from Gadhchiroli (Maharashtra) to Kevadia mentions that the force's rally that was flagged off on Tuesday will spread the message of prosperity and importance of development along the way.

Cycle rally would cover the distance of approximately 940 km from Gadchiroli to Kevadia. Along the route, the cyclists will halt at many places of cultural and historical significance like Brahmapuri, Umred, Nagpur, Thanegaon, Mojhri, Loni, Pinjar, Shahr, Malkapur, Bhusawal, Chopada, Varul, Kukarmunda and Dediapada. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)