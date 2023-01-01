Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) Senior IPS officer B Satheesh Balan was on Sunday appointed commissioner of the newly set up Sonipat Police Commissionerate.

According to a Haryana government order, the 2004 batch officer, who was Inspector General of Police, Special Task Force with additional charge as IG (Prisons), was transferred and posted as the new commissioner of Sonipat police.

Himanshu Garg, Superintendent of Police, Sonipat has been attached to police headquarters at Panchkula and his posting orders will be issued later on, it said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had a week ago said that after Faridabad, Gurugram and Panchkula, Sonipat would also have a police commissionerate.

