Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 26 (ANI): B Shivadhar Reddy has been appointed as the new DGP of Telangana. The appointment orders were formally handed over to him by the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister's Office said.

In a Government Order, K Ramakrishna Rao, Chief Secretary to the Government, said, "Sri B Shivadhar Reddy, IPS (RR:1994), Director General of Police, Intelligence, Telangana, Hyderabad, is transferred and posted as Director General of Police (Coordination), Telangana, Hyderabad vice Dr Jitender, IPS retiring from service on attaining the age of superannuation. The Member of Service is also placed in full additional charge of the post of Director General of Police (HOPF), Telangana, Hyderabad, until further orders".

Battula Shivadhar Reddy, IPS, is a senior Indian Police Service officer of the 1994 batch, hailing from Tool-e-Kalan (Peddatundla) village in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal of Ranga Reddy District, Telangana. Born in Hyderabad, he completed his schooling and higher education in the city, graduating in LL.B. from Osmania University. After briefly practising as an advocate, he cleared the Civil Services Examination in 1994 and joined the IPS and was allotted to the Andhra Pradesh cadre. Following the bifurcation of the state in 2014, his cadre was reassigned to Telangana.

He currently holds the rank of Director General of Police and serves as the Chief of the Telangana Intelligence Department. Over three decades of service, Shivadhar Reddy, IPS, has held several key assignments at both district and state levels.

He served as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Anakapalli, Narsipatnam, and Chintapalli sub-divisions of Visakhapatnam District. Later, as an Additional SP from 1998 to 2000, he worked with the elite Greyhounds and later in Bellampalli, Adilabad District.

He served as SP of Nalgonda, Srikakulam, Nellore, and Guntur districts. He also worked as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in 2004 and as DCP, South Zone, Hyderabad (2007-08). Additionally, he served as SP of the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB). He was deputed to the United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) as part of a peacekeeping mission.

After the formation of the Telangana state, he was appointed as the first chief of Intelligence (2014), and in 2023 year he was also posted in charge of Intelligence. (ANI)

