The Indian-flagged crude oil tanker Desh Garima successfully navigated the volatile Strait of Hormuz on April 18, 2026, marking a significant transit amid heightening regional maritime tensions. While the vessel and its crew are safe, two other Indian-linked ships were forced to abandon their passage after reporting a firing incident involving naval units in the area.

Safe Passage for Desh Garima

The Desh Garima, operated by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), is carrying 31 Indian seafarers. According to official government updates, the vessel is currently on its way to India and is expected to dock at Mumbai port on April 22, 2026. This successful transit is the tenth by an Indian-flagged vessel through the strategic chokepoint since early March. However, the safe passage of the Desh Garima stands in stark contrast to the challenges faced by other merchant vessels in the same 24-hour window. India Summons Iranian Ambassador After IRGC Gunboats Fire on Indian Tankers in Strait of Hormuz (Watch Video).

Security Incidents and Forced Retreat

In a concerning escalation, two other Indian-flagged vessels—the VLCC Samnar Herad and the Bulk Carrier Jag Arnav—reported being fired upon while attempting to transit the Strait. Reports indicate the firing originated from boats linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Following the incident, both vessels aborted their planned route and returned to the safety of the Persian Gulf. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported among the crew members of either ship. Data from maritime tracking services also showed other tankers, including the Desh Vaibhav and Desh Vibhor, reversing course near the chokepoint as a precautionary measure.

Diplomatic Response from New Delhi

The Ministry of External Affairs has taken a serious view of the disruption. India’s Foreign Secretary summoned the Iranian Ambassador in New Delhi to convey "deep concern" regarding the firing on merchant shipping. During the meeting, Indian officials underscored the vital importance of the safety of seafarers and the need for unhindered movement of India-bound energy carriers. New Delhi has urged Tehran to facilitate the safe passage of commercial vessels through the route at the earliest. Indian Ships Fired Upon in Strait of Hormuz: Iran Gunboats Target 2 Vessels, Crew Safe, Say Reports.

Regional Context and Energy Impact

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical artery for global energy, with roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil passing through its waters. The latest disruptions come amid a broader geopolitical standoff that has seen Iran reimpose restrictions on the waterway. Currently, at least 14 Indian-flagged ships remain in the Persian Gulf, awaiting clear security windows to proceed. While domestic LPG and fuel supplies in India remain stable for now, the government continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure that maritime supply chains are not permanently hindered.

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