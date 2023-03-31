Raipur, Mar 31 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday launched the state's first digital radio station 'Radio Sangwari', a government official said.

During the launch held at his official residence, the chief minister congratulated the entire team including the founder and director of Radio Sangwari, describing it as a better effort in the direction of widely promoting the art and culture of Chhattisgarh, the official said.

'Radio Sangwari' will play an important role in taking Chhattisgarhi folk art, culture and music to the common people, Baghel said.

“I have been told that through the Radio Sangwari app, the art and culture of Chhattisgarh will be taken to the people across the world, certainly it is a very commendable effort," he said.

The platform has the potential to be a powerful medium for reviving the vanishing cultural genres and traditional art forms of Chhattisgarh and will serve as a platform for promoting new artistes from the state, the chief minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, the founder of Radio Sangwari Rahul Sharma and co-founder Dr Hemant Sirmaur said the radio station can be listened to comfortably even on 2G internet speed.

Programme director Manish Baghel said that the application can be downloaded on Google Play Store.

