Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Baghpat district administration on Wednesday night got a protest site vacated here after receiving a request from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) which said that it had to complete pending construction work.

Baghpat Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar Singh said, "NHAI had written to us because their work was getting obstructed due to the protests. We had come here to get the site vacated. The protesters including a few elderly people left the site peacefully."

"We did not use any force to remove the protesters. The elderly people, including a mentally unsound person, were sent to their homes," he added.

On being asked by a reporter whether one of the persona got injured in the process of evacuation, ADM Kumar denied that anyone got injured and said no force was used to vacate the site. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)