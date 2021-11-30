New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday termed the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha as the imposition of bahubali tactics of majority rule and alleged it was a threat to democracy.

"Have we seen a punishment being given for the wrongdoings of the last session's proceedings in the current session? There is a retrospective effect going on here. It is a new strategy of the current government to instil fear in us and use threats to take away our opportunities to present our side. We have never seen this retrospective effect in the Parliament before," the Congress leader said while speaking to media persons after staging a walkout from the Lok Sabha.

Soon after the proceeding commenced in Lok Sabha, Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and National Conference staged a walkout.

"In the Parliament, there is no rule of kings. This is a democracy. The Parliament is a 'maha panchayat' of the democracy. They are not zamindars of kings that we will fall to their feet to ask for an apology. This a 'bahubali' tactics of the majority and is a threat to democracy," the Congress leader said.

Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the winter session on Monday suspended 12 Opposition members for the rest of the current session, ending on December 23, on account of 'unruly and violent behaviour' during the monsoon session of Parliament.

"We have staged a walkout from Lok Sabha to support the 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha who have been suspended. The action of suspension from the current winter session points at a 'retrospective effect'. Why should an apology be issued?" Chowdhury questioned.

Opposition leaders held a protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises demanding revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs of Rajya Sabha.

Earlier today, Opposition MPs staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha as well after House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the revocation of suspension of 12 MPs.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena. (ANI)

