India News | Bairabi-Sairang Line: Decade-long Endeavour to Connect Mizoram's Capital Aizawl to Rail Network

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The completion of the 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang rail line, which is set to connect Mizoram's capital Aizawl to the country's rail network, involved overcoming immense geographical and logistical challenges.

"The line is ready with the approval from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CSR) and very soon, it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official said.

Once operational, people can travel to Aizawl via Silchar by train, enjoying the natural beauty, cultural diversity, rolling hills and dense forests of the state, known as the "Land of the Hill People".

Officials said the line establishes Mizoram as the fourth northeastern state with its capital city linked to the national railway network.

According to the NFR, the line has 48 tunnels covering 12.853 km, 55 major and 87 minor bridges, five road overbridges and nine road underbridges, with one of the bridges numbered at 196 boasting of a height of 104 metres -- 42 metres taller than the Qutub Minar.

"The new line will not only bring benefits to the people of Mizoram through improved transportation and accessibility, but also enhance regional mobility, along with boosting local tourism," the NFR said.

"The path-breaking operation will also stimulate commercial activities, economic development and strengthen train connectivity across the northeastern states, generating employment opportunities and promoting small-business growth near stations and goods sheds," it added.

Talking about the commencement of the project, a senior official said Modi remotely unveiled the plaque for the new rail line from Bairabi to Sairang at a ceremony held at the Maligaon Railway Stadium on November 29, 2014.

He added that the complete rail line was commissioned in four phases -- Bairabi-Hortoki (16.72 km) commissioned in July 2024, Hortoki-Kawnpui (9.71 km) in June 2025, Kawnpui-Mualkhang (12.11 km) in June 2025 and Mualkhang-Sairang (12.84 km) in June 2025.

"The final stretch of the Bairabi-Sairang new line railway project, from Hortoki to Sairang, was thoroughly inspected by the CRS, Northeast Frontier Circle, between June 6 and June 10. This marks a significant milestone as it completes the entire 57.38-km rail line, paving the way for direct rail connectivity to Aizawl for the very first time," another official said.

The CRS authorised the operation of freight and passenger trains on the newly-laid broad gauge line between Bairabi and Hortoki on August 22, 2024.

"The revised sanctioned cost of the project is approximately Rs 5,021.45 crore," the official said.

