Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], February 21 (ANI): Shivamogga police on Monday requested the District Collector to impose a curfew in the area till Tuesday morning in view of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendents of Police (SP) Shivamogga Laxmi Prasad BM said, "We have requested the DC to impose a curfew starting tonight till tomorrow morning."

"Everything is peaceful after the procession ended. The total deployment of police forces will be more than 500 in number," he added.

Minister in charge of Shivamogga district KC Narayana Gowda further said that the incident of Bajrang Dal activist's murder cannot take place without support.

"A scuffle took place between the accused and the deceased. Three people have been arrested so far in the case and two other accused will be apprehended," he informed.

A compensation of Rs 2 lakh has also been announced for the kin of Harsha by MP Renukacharya, BJP MLA from Honnali, Karnataka.

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered on Sunday night in Shivamogga. Security was tightened in the city following the incident. (ANI)

