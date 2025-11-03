Cuttack (Odisha) [India], November 3 (ANI): Ahead of the much-awaited Baliyatra 2025, Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said that the historic trade fair will be held from November 5 to 12, with the possibility of a one-day extension based on state government approval.

A demonstration session was held on Sunday under the leadership of Collector Shinde.

This year's theme, "Cuttack in Cuttack--Celebrating Odia Language and Literature", focuses on promoting the cultural and literary heritage of Odisha.

The collector announced that one lakh books will be distributed among children as part of an educational initiative.

Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said, "Baliyatra is from November 5th to 12th, with a possible one-day extension if the state government approves. The event will feature performances from Bollywood and Hollywood, but this year's main theme is to promote the Odia language and literature of Odisha. As part of this initiative, one lakh books will be distributed to children. The event will also include an "Experience Zone" showcasing historical trade journeys, two anamorphic 3D screens displaying various scenes, and the release of 25,000 boats made up of sal leaves crafted by Mayurbhanj tribals into a river to send an environmental message and continue tradition."

An 'Experience Zone' will recreate the ancient maritime journeys of monks and traders, while two nomorphic screens will display visuals highlighting Odisha's trade legacy.

A representative from Odisha Super Riders said, "We got an invitation from government of Odisha. They mentioned that, just like Baliyatra is a mega event-it is a matter of great pride for Odisha. For this, all of us as Odisha Super Riders were invited to ride together as a united group and create an energetic environment so that it would generate a lot of excitement for others."

In an eco-friendly gesture, around 25,000 boats made from sal leaves crafted by tribal artisans from Mayur Mancha will be released into the river, symbolising harmony between tradition and environmental consciousness.

Collector Shinde added that, along with Bollywood and Hollywood performances, several innovative cultural events and awareness activities will enrich this year's Baliyatra experience. (ANI)

