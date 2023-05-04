Jaipur, May 4 (PTI) Attacking the Congress over its poll promise to ban Bajrang Dal in Karnataka, the BJP dared the party on Thursday to ban the right-wing outfit in Rajasthan, where it is in power, and see the fallout of its action.

The Congress in its manifesto for the May 10 elections in Karnataka said it is committed to take firm action against individuals and groups spreading hatred on grounds of caste and religion. It named Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India, saying it will take "decisive action as per law including imposing a ban" on such outfits if voted to power.

"Sonia Gandhi says in Karnataka they will ban Bajrang Dal," Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi said at a Jan Aakrosh Mahasabha in Sawai Madhopur in an apparent reference to the Congress manifesto.

"If Sonia Gandhi has the guts, then ban Bajrang Dal in Rajasthan. She will know the strength of Bajrang Dal, the devotees of Hanuman ji. If this is done, then not only Rajasthan but in the whole of India, Congress will be wiped out," he added.

Joshi alleged the Congress encourages PFI-like terrorist organisations and bans Hindu festivals, according to a party statement.

In an unrelated matter, the state BJP president wrote to Governor Kalraj Mishra, complaining about a video against Prime Minister Narendra Modi played on TV screens at a relief camp organised at a Panchayat Samiti campus in Dausa.

A video displaying "Modi Hatao-Desh Bachao" was screened at the camp.

BJP workers objected to its screening and raised slogans against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Joshi also demanded that Gehlot take action against the administration officials and the Congress representatives responsible for the screening of the video.

In the letter, Joshi said the act by the officials "at the behest of the Gehlot government" is not only unethical but also a violation of the duties of a public servant.

He alleged an anti-BJP campaign is being run in the state in the name of relief camps.

"The common man is being misled by the Gehlot government in urban and rural areas in the name of inflation relief camps," Joshi claimed.

