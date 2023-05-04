Mumbai, May 4: Agastya Chauhan, a prominent bike rider and popular YouTuber, died in a fatal road accident. Chauhan met with accident while riding his racing bike at a speed of 300 kilometers per hour. Chauhan was known for his fearless bike stunts and extraordinary riding abilities, which he often shared on his widely watched YouTube channel. He was also an enthusiastic explorer with a huge social media fan base.

According to the media reports, the accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway after the 25-year-old YouTuber lost his balance and collided with the divider. His helmet shattered into pieces due to the impact and Chauhan sustained fatal head injuries even though he was wearing protective gears. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Dehradun Shocker: 22-Year-Old YouTuber Dies by Suicide Over Fewer YouTube Subscribers.

Disturbing Visuals, Viewer Discretion Advised:

The police were alerted after the road accident and a team from Tappal police station of Aligarh district rushed to the spot and took custody of his body. The body was then sent to the mortuary of Kailash Hospital in Jewar, Greater Noida, for post-mortem. Keenan Cahill, YouTube Star, Dies at 27 After Open Heart Surgery.

Aligarh DIG Anand Kulkarni acknoledged the news of Chauhan's demise. While talking to ANI, Kulkarni said, "Agastya Chauhan (YouTuber) was riding a bike & met with an accident in which he died. Post-mortem was done. All the facts are being investigated. In the initial investigation it was found that he is talking about overspeeding in a video & eye witness has also confirmed the same. Further investigation will be done."

