Thrissur (Ker), May 4 (PTI) Kerala's first transgender bodybuilder Praveen Nath allegedly committed suicide here on Thursday, police said.

Nath, who was in his late 20s, ended his life by allegedly consuming poison at his residence in the city's suburbs on Thursday afternoon, police said.

His body is kept at Government Medical College Hospital here, they said.

On Valentine's Day this year, Nath married his transgender partner. He was said to be worried over certain online media reports about their allegedly strained relationship.

Nath had denied such reports.

