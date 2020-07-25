Hyderabad, July 25 (PTI): The bandh, called by Maoists in Telangana on Saturday to reportedly seek the release of poet Varavara Rao and others from jail, was incident-free, a police official said.

Maoists have also sought withdrawal of Greyhounds, an elite commando force of the state police, from the forest areas, he said.

"No impact. No incidents so far," the official added.

The bandh was to reportedly demand the release of Rao, accused in the Elgar Parishad case, and the others.

Rao (80), undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Mumbai since July 16, has been behind bars for about 22 months.

He has approached the special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court seeking bail on medical grounds.

On the night of July 21, Maoists set fire to road- laying machines in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana.

Last week, Maoists, including five members led by Bhaskar of CPI (Maoist), had escaped after an exchange of fire with police in the forest areas of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Police have since intensified combing operations in the areas.

The Elgar Parishad case is related to inflammatory speeches delivered at a conclave allegedly backed by Maoists.

The conclave was held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which, the police claimed, triggered violence.

