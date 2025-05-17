Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 17 (ANI): The Bangalore Wholesale Cloth Merchants' Association (BWCMA) has announced that it will cease all textile trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan with immediate effect.

"This collective action has been taken after careful deliberation and in alignment with our commitment to ethical business practices, national sentiment, and the interests of our trade community. As responsible stakeholders in the textile trade sector, we believe it is essential to take principled stands when necessary," the statement released by the association on Friday read.

According to the official statement, BWCMA members have agreed to halt all current and future import of textile goods from Turkey and Azerbaijan; cease all ongoing or planned export activities to these nations; refrain from engaging in any indirect trade through intermediaries or third-party countries that may involve textile products originating from or destined for Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The trade suspension will continue until further notice, and any changes will be announced by the Association's governing body, the letter stated.

The association has requested all authorities, trade partners, and logistics providers to cooperate with its members.

Earlier on Saturday, local fruit traders in Ajmer, Rajasthan, announced a boycott of Turkish apples and other imports on Saturday following Turkey's vocal support for Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, apple trader Arjun said, "After India-Pakistan tensions, apples and kiwis coming from there are completely banned here. Any other fruit coming from Turkey will also be banned. In place of Turkish apples, people are buying Kashmiri apples. Turkey has supported Pakistan during this, marble and fruit traders have stopped their business with Turkey."

Meanwhile, local traders in Gwalior have condemned Turkey's stand during the India-Pakistan tension, calling it betrayal to the nation. They claimed that they would not trade with a country that supported Pakistan, and Turkish apples were boycotted in Gwalior too. (ANI)

