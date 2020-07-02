Dhubri, Jul 2 (PTI) A Bangladeshi national, who was apprehended by the police with some other fellow countrymen recently for violating lockdown norms, died in a government hospital in Assam's Dhubri district, police said on Thursday.

The person, identified as 57-year old Bokul Mia, was caught on May six with 25 other Bangladeshi nationals as they were attempting to move to their country during the nationwide lockdown and were lodged at the Dhubri jail since then.

Mia, who suffered from high blood pressure, complained of uneasiness and vomitted, following which he was shifted to Dhubri Civil Hospital on Tuesday on advice of the jail medical officer.

He died in the hospital on Wednesday.

The swab sample of the deceased was taken for COVID testing and it was found to be negative.

The deceased was a resident of Beparipara in Kurigram district of Bangladesh and arrangements are being made to hand over his body to his family there, the police said.

All 26 Bangladeshis were booked under relevant sections of the Foreigners Amendment Act 2004 and Passport Act 1967.

Police said that the Bangladeshi nationals, including the deceased, had entered India on tourist visas and worked as fishermen in Jorhat and Sivsagar districts of Assam and had borrowed two vehicles from Jorhat with a motive to return to their country during the nationwide lockdown.

They were stopped at Bahalpur under Chapar police station and were in judicial custody at the Dhubri jail. PTI

