Banihal/Jammu, Feb 15 (PTI) A woman was arrested and 10 kilograms of poppy was recovered from her possession in Banihal belt of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

During a routine checking at Railway chowk in Banihal, police party intercepted the woman pedestrian who was on her way from Srinagar towards Jammu, they said.

Also Read | Hijab Row: College in Madhya Pradesh Places Ban on Wearing Headscarves.

During the process of checking, 10 kg poppy was recovered from her possession, they said, adding that she was identified as Amarjeet Kour of Kapurthala belt of Punjab.

She was arrested and the contraband was seized, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 87-Year-Old Woman.

A case was registered in the Banihal Police Station in this regard, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)