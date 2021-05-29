Banihal/Jammu, May 29 (PTI) A truck driver was arrested after nine kilograms of poppy straw was found in his vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said on Saturday.

The truck was headed for Jammu from Srinagar when it was intercepted for checking at the Jawahar Tunnel, leading to the discovery of the contraband concealed in its toolbox, a police official said.

The driver, Ajeet Singh of Kathua, was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

This was the 43rd case registered under the NDPS Act in Ramban this year, officials said, requesting people to cooperate with the police in apprehending drug smugglers.

