New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) A 28-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly molesting a bank employee near Central Delhi's IGI Stadium on Monday, police said.

The accused, identified as Gopal, is a resident of New Kardampuri, they said.

The incident took place when the woman, who is posted as an assistant general manager at a bank in western Uttar Pradesh, was heading back to her workplace on Monday morning after her stay with her parents at her Delhi home, police said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that when they reached near the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the accused auto-rickshaw driver stopped his vehicle on the pretext of answering nature's call. When he returned, he grabbed her and misbehaved with her. She resisted and even scuffled with him, a police officer said.

When she raised an alarm, he got scared and fled the spot with her belongings, she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, "We have arrested the auto-rickshaw driver Gopal in connection with the molestation case registered at IP Estate police station".

